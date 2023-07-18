Kyle Busch is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Sonoma Raceway, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Sonoma, Calif. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will be racing at Action Track USA in Kutztown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the Hyper Racing 600 Speedweeks.

The 38-year old NASCAR star will race on Wednesday evening alongside his Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed. Pits are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The racers will hit the track at 6:15 p.m..

Busch has won three races this season and is second in the point standings. Busch owns 53 Cup Series wins, a record 102 Xfinity Series wins and a record 63 Truck Series wins. In total, Busch boasts 228 wins in three series, which is also a record.

Creed has raced in the Xfinity Series full time for the last two seasons. The 25-year-old is currently 10th in the points standings. Creed’s home was with the Truck Series from 2019-21, where he won eight races and the 202 series championship.

The Kutztown race is the third of six straight racing nights for Hyper Racing 600 Speedweeks. The action begins Monday at Greenwood Valley Action Track and Tuesday at Clinton County Speedway.

Following Kutztown, the racing moves to Airport Speedway on Thursday, Linda’s Speedway on Friday and Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway on Saturday.