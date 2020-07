BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Kyle Larson’s transition from NASCAR to the dirt track continues to look seamless. Larson outlasted Freddie Rahmer to win the fifth night of PA Speedweek at Grandview Speedway.

Larson takes home the $10,000 check after winning the Hodnett Cup, named after late sprint car driver Greg Hodnett. He also made the jump to first in the points standings with four races left.

PA Speedweek’s sixth race takes place at Port Royal on Wednesday.