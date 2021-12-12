Lamar Jackson leaves with ankle injury, Ravens fall short of comeback

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

(WHTM) – It was about as bad of an afternoon as Ravens fans could have seen.

Yet through it all, Baltimore was one drive away from pulling off an immaculate comeback.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game early in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. The scene appeared to be the worst case scenario for the squad.

Jackson leaving the field by being carted off and then proceeding to leave the stadium in a walking boot.

The team will wait until Monday to diagnose Jackson’s injury, but initial suspicions point towards a lower sprained ankle.

Insert backup Tyler Huntley in Jackson’s absence.

Huntley proving to be more than efficient statistically – throwing for 270 yards and rushing for 45 yards. However, the stats did not reflect the scoreboard for much of the afternoon.

The Ravens falling behind 24-6 in the second half and needing Huntley to pull off a miraculous comeback.

The surge officially started with a Rashod Bateman 36-yard catch down to the 1-yard line which would be finished off with a Latavius Murray touchdown run to cut the deficit to 24-15.

Baltimore still trailed by two possessions with under two minutes to play before Huntley connected with Mark Andrews on an 8-yard score to make it a 24-22 ballgame with 1:17 left to play.

Justin Tucker then needed to do something he had never done in his career – complete a successful onside kick.

It was only right that the kicker, who continues to defy odds this season, did just that.

The kick bouncing off of Cleveland and into the arms of safety Chuck Clark.

New life for the team that was flat lined just two minutes before.

The comeback would not be meant to be as Huntley’s 4th & 6 pass completed to Bateman came up short of the first down marker.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 12: Takkarist McKinley #55 of the Cleveland Browns strips the ball loose from Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens for a fumble during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Even in defeat, Mark Andrews says they continue to do things that very few would.

“We wish we would have won this game, but for Snoop and this offense and this team…we fought. We fought until the very end. There’s a lot of teams that would give up in that situation, man. There was a lot of positives,” says Andrews.

The Ravens have to turn the page quickly as they find themselves in a fight for the AFC North.

The road to that crown does not get any easier with three straight opponents (Packers, Bengals, and Rams) who would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.