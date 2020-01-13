Lamar Jackson puts up numbers, but Ravens fall to Titans

BALTIMORE, Pa. (WHTM) - The Baltimore Ravens were the favorites to win the Super Bowl as the team with the best record this season, but couldn't win the team's first playoff game Saturday night against the Titans.

Since 2017, the Ravens are 0-14 in games they trailed at the half, and after the AFC divisional against the Tennessee Titans, that record is now 0-15. The Titans jumped out to that 14-0 lead in the second quarter. The Ravens wouldn't score a touchdown until the 4th quarter, Lamar Jackson doing everything he can to will his team into this one, 508 all purpose yards, but it wouldn't be enough. The Ravens fall 28-12.