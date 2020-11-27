Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19, per reports

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, per multiple reports. The Baltimore Ravens have been shut down all week while working to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has sidelined at least dozen players and staff members.

The reigning NFL MVP has become the highest-profile star to test positive for the virus on Thursday.

The Ravens and Steelers were set to play Thanksgiving night, before the NFL chose to postpone the game to Sunday afternoon at 1:15. The game could now be in jeopardy, as Ravens coach John Harbaugh told players that they would not be allowed back to the team facility until Monday at the earliest in the interest of safety, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Ravens outbreak includes positive tests for RB J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram. Baltimore has disciplined an unidentified staff member in connection to the outbreak.