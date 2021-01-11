Lamar no longer winless, leads Ravens to 20-13 victory over Titans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Few things bring more joy to an athlete’s face than shutting everybody up.

Twitter users scrolling in the first half of the Ravens game Sunday might have noticed Lamar Jackson getting more roasts than a high school cafeteria table – but in one run – he flipped the script on the playoff doubters.

It was a play that had many conjuring up memories of Michael Vick.

All of the talk that he can’t get it done in the postseason after his first two outings and now earning his first career playoff victory with one heck of a performance.

“Just being locked in you know. There was plenty of times in games you know, we felt like we had our opponents beat and our defense been playing great throughout the season and we’d just get off the field and those guys score points and we not responding,” said Jackson. ‘You know so our biggest thing was after covid – we gotta finish. It feels good you know. I knew we had the capability of doing that, but there’s always going to be naysayers no matter what so one game at a time. I appreciate the win. Hard fought team victory.”