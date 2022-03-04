(WHTM) – The Pioneers have been building something special for awhile now.

Entering the game at 26-0, it felt all the pressure was on them.

Yet, all the team could talk about was how they were the underdogs.

The undefeated squad facing a Shippensburg team with a lot of size and a lot of talent – led by big man and Minnesota commit Anthony Smith.

It was a battle of contrasting styles and the lethal three-point shooting of the Pioneers ruled the day.

Tyler Burton poured in a game-high 24 points with an incredible second half scoring in bunches.

“I was nervous coming into this game. You know…Giant Center…district ‘chip. I’ve never played in a gymnasium this big. I don’t really think about it at the time. I just go and do it. My mind just kind of zones in and once I’m locked in – I just hoop. I just let my game do the talking from there,” says Burton.

While Berkely Wagner chipped in 17 points himself as the two combined for 62% of the Pioneer offense in the 66-57 victory.

“Beating the team that beat us last year…like that’s the last team I lost to and pretty much everybody on the team lost to so it just makes it that much more special,” says Wagner.