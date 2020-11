LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For the second year in a row, Lampeter-Strasburg was able to overcome a slow first half to win a District III 4A title on Friday night, topping ELCO 20-3.

The Pioneers led the Raiders 3-0 at halftime and 6-3 after three quarters, before pulling away in the final frame. L-S advances to the PIAA semifinals next weekend.