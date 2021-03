LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The last time Lancaster Catholic and Columbia met was at the end of February, with the two sides needed four overtimes to decide who would advance in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs. The Crusaders were eventually able to edge the Tide and move on in the bracket.

On Tuesday night, Lancaster Catholic hosted Columbia again, only this time the Crusaders decided to settle the game in regulation. Catholic topped the Tide 52-47.