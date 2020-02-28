Lancaster Catholic girls hold off Eastern York for third straight district crown

Lancaster Catholic’s girls claimed their third straight district title on Thursday evening, beating Eastern York 53-43 in the 4A championship game at GIANT Center in Hershey.

The Golden Knights found themselves in a ten-point hole after the first quarter and down 13 points at the half. The girls made a run early in the third quarter and pushed again in the final frame, but the Crusaders held on for another championship.

Eastern York is stripped on a shot attempt in the first half of Thursday’s game against Lancaster Catholic.

Lancaster Catholic begins its quest for a second state title on three years on Saturday, March 7, against the seventh seed from District Seven.

The Crusaders’ Naomi Zulueta drives through the Eastern York defense in the District 4A championship game.

Eastern York will face the second seed from District One on the same day.