A double-digit second half deficit wasn’t a challenge for Lancaster Catholic’s boys, as the Crusaders prevailed 61-59 in overtime on a game-winner from David Kamwanga.

The win knocked off the defending district champion in McDevitt, who sent the game to overtime with a game-tying bucket in the closing seconds of regulation.

Lancaster Catholic’s Ross Conway drives into the lane in the first half of the Crusaders’ championship game against Bishop McDevitt.

Lancaster Catholic has now won each of its last two games by two points. The Crusaders beat Susquehanna Township 48-46 in the semifinal.