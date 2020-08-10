Lancaster Co. native Tyler Zink wins Metzger Open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County native Tyler Zink re-introduced himself to Pennsylvania this weekend, making his way through a talented field and winning the 28th annual Metzger Open on Sunday.

The rising college sophomore won the crown in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 over Latrobe native Chad Kissell.

Zink plays tennis at the University of Georgia and enters his second season with an impressive resume that includes a junior Grand Slam title. He won the doubles crown at the U.S. Open Junior Doubles championship last fall.

It’s a nice payday for Zink as well, who takes home $6,000 dollars.