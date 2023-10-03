LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Leola, Pennsylvania native and Lancaster Inferno forward Gianna Yurchak was selected for the Conestoga Valley Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It meant so much,” said Yurchak. “I was so honored, even just when I got nominated. I was really kind of shocked by that. Then to get into it, to get inducted was something so cool.”

Yurchak graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, where she played on the soccer team, in 2017. While with the Buckskins, Yurchak was part of the team which made it to the state championship twice, something the program had never done previously.

After graduating from Conestoga Valley, Yurchak attended University at Buffalo for a bachelor/masters combined program to study occupational therapy. Yurchak also continued her soccer career there until her graduation in 2022.

As a Bull, Yurchak contributed 12 goals and ten assists across 64 career games. Yurchak earned Academic All-MAC honors four times in her tenure and received Mac All-Freshman team honors. Yurchak said that playing for the Inferno during the summer helped her to remain in top form for Buffalo.

“It definitely kept my touches up and just continuing fitness, continuing to play in the summer,” Yurchak said. “[The Inferno are] a very competitive team, I like that. It definitely kept me in shape and on point for Buffalo.”

Yurchak said that playing for the Inferno felt like a “full circle moment”, especially when they practiced at Conestoga Valley, which is basically in her backyard. Getting to play again in her hometown area was special and she enjoyed playing with an array of players.

“I love the connection that I’ve gotten to play with different players,” Yurchak said. “Growing up, I was always playing against these girls, so then being on the same team with them was really cool.”

Yurchak got to experience another full circle moment recently during her induction into the CV Hall of Fame. She along with the other inductees were honored with a ceremony where they each shared a speech, got to peruse their old yearbooks and were recognized during halftime at the Conestoga Valley football game.

“I feel like everyone had so much wisdom to spill out, which was awesome,” Yurchak said. “Just hearing everyone’s stories and their times at CV was just great to hear. All my family was there so it was really special to have them all there.”

Family and Conestoga Valley are intertwined for Yurchak. In fact, one of her favorite memories from her time as a Buckskin was when she got to play soccer with two of her three older sisters during her freshman campaign.

Her sister Jocelyn was a senior on the team and Samara was a junior. In their first ever game where all three saw action, they each scored a goal against Lancaster Mennonite.

“That whole year was just a core memory that I hold special,” Yurchak said.

Yurchak also built memories with the Inferno where she just wrapped up her third season. Last year the Inferno were on the cusp of making it to Nationals, but in the last game they lost the opportunity. This year, the team made it to Nationals and got to travel to California to compete.

“It was a really good game,” Yurchak said. “They came back and beat us, but it was a good game and just to have that experience to go out and play was really cool and to be on that stage was probably my favorite memory.”

Yurchak doesn’t know what her future holds for soccer, as she hasn’t decided whether to return to the Inferno next season. She is currently back home in Lancaster County and focusing on her new career as an occupational therapist.

“I think soccer will always play a part of my life, whether it’s playing at little indoor leagues or just pick up anywhere,” Yurchak said. “I think it’ll always play a part in my life because I love it so much.”