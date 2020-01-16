Lancaster-Lebanon League discusses football merger with Berks League

The Lancaster-Lebanon League may be merging with the Berks League as soon as 2022, according the the league’s website.

Talks between the two sides are in the beginning stages, but only would take effect in football. If an agreement is made, the merger would take effect in the Fall of 2022.

“We just felt that we needed more information, and we are in the information gathering stage as we speak,” said Ron Kennedy, Executive Director of the L-L League. “But we are excited to open up the conversations again.”