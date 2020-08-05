Lancaster-Lebanon League votes to push back, shorten fall sports season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, the Lancaster-Lebanon League joined the Mid-Penn in voting to push back and shorten the 2020 fall sports season. The vote was not unanimous, but it was decisive.

ABC27 media partner LNP was first to report the news.

BREAKING: Motion passes and L-L League pushes back official start-date of fall sports to Sept. 4. Games begin week of Sept. 21 and football will start Sept. 25 weekend. Fall season will be truncated. Vote was 76% in favor of pushing back. More coming … #LLsports — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) August 5, 2020

The official start of practices has been pushed back to September and the start of all games will begin the week of September 21.

On Monday, the Mid-Penn also voted to push back the beginning of competition to the same week. The L-L League will meet again to finalize details.