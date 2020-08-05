Lancaster-Lebanon League votes to push back, shorten fall sports season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, the Lancaster-Lebanon League joined the Mid-Penn in voting to push back and shorten the 2020 fall sports season. The vote was not unanimous, but it was decisive.

ABC27 media partner LNP was first to report the news.

The official start of practices has been pushed back to September and the start of all games will begin the week of September 21.

On Monday, the Mid-Penn also voted to push back the beginning of competition to the same week. The L-L League will meet again to finalize details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss