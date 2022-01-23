Lancaster native Nick Scott’s interception fuels Rams 30-27 win over defending champion Bucs

TAMPA BAY, FL- JANUARY 23, 2022: Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of the NFC Divisional game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa Bay, Florida.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(WHTM) – When former Penn State captain Nick Scott was asked to make the change from safety to running back after his sophomore year, he called it “the first time he’s hit a wall as an athlete.”

Well now, he’s hit his pentacle.

Scott’s interception, five tackles, and two passes defended played a major role in why the Los Angeles Rams pulled the upset on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a 3-27 victory.

The Lancaster native spent the first 11 years of his life in the area before moving to Fairfax, VA where he would go to high school.

Scott has been overlooked his whole career.

Evident in the fact he wasn’t drafted until the seventh round of 2019 NFL Draft with the 243rd pick – working his way from being just a special teams guy to now significant snaps for a team one win away from playing for the ultimate prize the game has to offer.

“You look at the course of my career, some people would say I have no business being where I’m at right now so whatever I face at this point isn’t too big,” says Scott.