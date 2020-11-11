Late goal lifts Mechanicsburg past Lampeter-Strasburg for 3A girl’s soccer crown

MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — In a hotly-contested battle between two teams who had to grind their way to the district final, Mechanicsburg was able to score the go-ahead goal with less than 20 minutes remaining.

The Wildcats’ Halle Engle took advantage of a free kick, lifting her team to the district crown.

“I was trying to get around the wall honestly,” Engle said about her winning goal. “I saw that the goalie was toward the far end of the post, and I knew if I just curled it around the bottom of the wall, they weren’t going to expect it there…and I put it right in.”

Mechanicsburg gets over the hump after falling in the district final the past two seasons.

“I think we all put it out there tonight,” she said. “It just feels great to actually put it away and finish it this year.”

The Wildcats will host Hollidaysburg in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday.