Late surge lifts Red Land past Manheim Central, into state baseball final

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It was billed as a semifinal showdown between two of the Midstate’s best baseball squads, and Red Land and Manheim Central did not disappoint a raucous crowd at PeoplesBank Park on Monday night.

The two 5A powers traded defensive gems and allowed just one hit apiece through the first four innings, but a six-run fifth inning helped boost the Patriots to an 8-0 win and a spot in the state championship.

Cole Wagner was credited with the first RBI of the game after being hit by a breaking ball with the bases loaded. Ethan Phillips followed up with a two-run single and Braden Kolmansberger later cleared the bases to close out the breakthrough frame.

Red Land added some insurance in the sixth inning, as Benny Montgomery blasted an RBI triple and later scored on a Wagner sacrifice fly.

The Patriots will play for their second straight title on Thursday afternoon at Penn State.