Lebanon man finishes third in Nathan's Hot Dog qualifier

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:57 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Lebanon's own Michael Deitz put on a show on Sunday at Dutch Wonderland, eating over 14 hot dogs in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog qualifier, but was unable to come away with the berth in the big competition on July 4.

Pocono Pines' George Chiger won the competition, eating 31-and-a-half dogs and will move on to the Juthly 4 competition on Coney Island.

Deitz will have one more shot to earn a spot to next month's event. He will travel to Citi Field in New York City for the final qualifying event.

