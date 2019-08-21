Volunteer Paul Graziano Named 2019 W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award Recipient

Celebrating his 40th Little League Baseball® World Series, longtime Little League® volunteer and dedicated Little League Baseball World Series Press Box announcer, Paul Graziano, will have one more honor to add this year as he was named the 2019 W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award recipient.

“It is my sincere honor to congratulate Paul on this prestigious honor as we celebrate 40 years of his dedication to our Little League program,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Over the past four decades, Paul has displayed the values and commitment that we ask of all our volunteers and has served an important role in providing the Little League experience each year. On behalf of all of Little League Baseball and Softball, it is my great pleasure to recognize and thank him for his friendship as our 2019 W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award recipient.”

A committed Little League volunteer throughout the year in his home state of New Jersey, Mr. Graziano is most well-known for his role in press row of Howard J. Lamade Stadium where he serves as the official press box announcer for the Little League Baseball World Series each summer, sharing lineup changes, substitutions, and official announcements to members of the media.

Mr. Graziano grew up in a family dedicated to Little League, as his late father, Joe, served as a Little League volunteer for years before his passing in 2005. Today, the Little League Baseball New Jersey State tournament has been named in honor of Joe and the Graziano family name has become an important part of Little League Baseball and Softball throughout the state of New Jersey.

The W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award was created in 1988 to honor W. Howard Hartman, one of Little League International’s most generous and loyal friends. The award is presented annually to an individual or organization who has demonstrated a similar relationship with Little League.

(Information from Kevin Fountain- Little League World Series)