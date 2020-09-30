Live updates from James Franklin’s Media Day Press Conference

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 28: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads his team against the Memphis Tigers in the second half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Follow this article for updates from Penn State Head Coach James Franklin’s media day press conference ahead of the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss