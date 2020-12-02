LIVE UPDATES: Ravens at Steelers, postponed to Wednesday 3:40 kickoff

In a game postponed six days due to COVID-19 issues, the Ravens will finally kickoff against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Baltimore announced last week coronavirus cases among the players and staff, including running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, as well as quarterback Lamar Jackson, the league’s reigning MVP. Up until Wednesday’s kick off, the Ravens had 10 straight days of positive results, with more than 20 positive cases in the organization. Hours before kickoff, the Ravens announced they had no additional positive cases, allowing the game to finally be played. These will be live updates from our Allie Berube on the game; follow her on Twitter to join the conversation.