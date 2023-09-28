GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Wally, the well-known emotional support alligator from Lebanon County, has made headlines once again.

Wally’s owner Joseph Henney tried to take his alligator into Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday for the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo was not allowed in.

An X post from sports reporter Howard Eskin showing Wally on a leash has accumulated over 8,000 likes and almost 3,000 reposts.

The official ballpark policy on emotional support animals states: “Certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”

Wally is reportedly the only emotional support alligator in the world, visiting nursing homes and local hospitals.

Henney said in an interview with abc27 on Sept. 3, 2022 that he suffered the loss of seven loved ones all within a two-week timeframe. His doctor wanted to put him on antidepressants, which Henney didn’t want.

Henney chose instead to adopt a rescued gator from Florida.

Wally has since gained a large following on social media. As of Sept. 28, 2023 Wally has 26 thousand followers on his Instagram account and 110.6 thousand followers on TikTok.

Wally is now receiving more attention from the baseball world following the incident in Philadelphia on Wednesday.