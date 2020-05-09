Local hoops director coaching free online basketball sessions

Learning at home is one of the big hurdles for kids while they’re confined to their yards and homes during this pandemic, in school and in sports.

Not every parent is a teacher, and not ever parent is a coach, but folks like Charlie Fortney are stepping up to help out.

Charlie is the director of the Advanced Hoops basketball program in the Midstate. He also is a key component of High School Sports Live on ABC27.3. He’s currently leading free online workouts for hundreds of young athletes. His joy comes from teaching kids of all different skill levels how to get better in a time of limitations.

He does at least a couple of classes a week for different skill levels.

If you would like to register for one of these classes, click on this link and fill out the information.