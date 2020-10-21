Local results: PIAA 3A golf championships

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA 3A boy’s and girl’s state championships wrapped up Tuesday at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in Springettsbury Township.

Waynesboro’s Devin Smith and Spring Grove’s Karl Frisk were the local headliners, both shooting one-under on the day and finishing in a tie for fourth place in the boy’s draw. Cumberland Valley’s Brady Davidson finished in a tie for eighth place at +2 on the day. Carlisle’s John Peters tied for 20th with a +4 75.

Carlisle’s Hannah Barrett tied for the local lead on the girl’s side with Cocalico’s Ammala Moua , finishing +8 for 14th place. Dallastown’s Makensy Knaub, West York’s Lillian McNally and Cumberland Valley’s Emily McAninch finished 19th, 20th and 21st, respectively.

The entire leaderboard can be found on the PIAA’s website.