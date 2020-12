GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — The McGrane name is well-known in the world of flat track racing, and it’s going to stay that way for a long time.

Last weekend, 15 year-old Logan McGrane won three separate national titles in North Carolina, adding to a championship legacy built by his family before him. Logan’s dad, Tom, and uncle, Kyle, won championships on the dirt as well.

Kyle died in a flat track accident in 2016 at just 17 years old. Logan, on his uncle’s bikes, found his way to the top of the podium.