Local Soccer Scoreboard: Northern boys advance to title match, three squads fall short

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Only one of four local teams vying for state title berths in soccer were able to accomplish that feat on Tuesday night.

The Northern Polar Bears stand as the lone Midstate representative in this weekend’s title matches, beating Upper Moreland 4-1 in the PIAA 3A semifinals.

Cumberland Valley had a heartbreaking pair of matches in Altoona, with both the boys and girls losing 1-0 in their respective state 4A semis.

Mechanicsburg’s girls bowed out after a great season, falling 2-0 to Mars.