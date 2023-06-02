HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – USA Lacrosse announced their list of awards Thursday, with ten central Pennsylvania athletes being named All-Americans.
The list is as follows:
(Name, Class, Position, High School, college)
- Jeff Fisher, 2023, Attack, Conestoga Valley
- Connor Fritz, 2023, Defense, Cumberland Valley
- Wes Prentiss, 2023, Defense, Wilson (West Lawn), Grove City College
- Kyle vanden Heuvel, 2023, Midfield, Danville
- Sam Deardorff, 2023, Defense, Dallastown
- Colin Sullivan, 2023, Attack, Lampeter-Strasburg High School
- Cole Barnes, 2024, FOGO, Cocalico High School
- Sam Czech, 2023, Defense, Central York
- Austin Day, 2023, Defense, Manheim Township High School, Seton Hall
- Parker Lawler, 2023, Attack, Red Land