HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – USA Lacrosse announced their list of awards Thursday, with ten central Pennsylvania athletes being named All-Americans.

The list is as follows:

(Name, Class, Position, High School, college)

  • Jeff Fisher, 2023, Attack, Conestoga Valley
  • Connor Fritz, 2023, Defense, Cumberland Valley
  • Wes Prentiss, 2023, Defense, Wilson (West Lawn), Grove City College
  • Kyle vanden Heuvel, 2023, Midfield, Danville
  • Sam Deardorff, 2023, Defense, Dallastown
  • Colin Sullivan, 2023, Attack, Lampeter-Strasburg High School
  • Cole Barnes, 2024, FOGO, Cocalico High School
  • Sam Czech, 2023, Defense, Central York
  • Austin Day, 2023, Defense, Manheim Township High School, Seton Hall
  • Parker Lawler, 2023, Attack, Red Land