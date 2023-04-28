(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is a top 10 state for hockey in the United States, according to Bleacher Report. Pennsylvania plays and hosts two NHL teams, three AHL teams, and one ECHL team.

abc27 has compiled a list of 10 NHL players that are from Pennsylvania.

Brandon Saad

Saad was born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 1992, and grew up in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He attended high school at Pine-Richland. When Saad was 16 years old he played hockey for the Mahoning Valley Phantoms where he would play in 47 games and average a point a game totaling 29 goals and 18 assists.

Playing for the United States National Development Team (U18) in 2009 Saad would play in 24 games, score 12 goals, and get 14 assists. Having a successful season with the USNDP Saad would join the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL. Saad would continue to light up the scoreboard and gain the eyes of NHL teams. In two seasons with the Saginaw Spirit Saad would play in a total of 103 games, total 131 points, score 61 goals, and have 70 assists.

In the 2011 NHL Entry Draft Brandon Saad would hear his name called in the 2nd round by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 43rd overall pick.

Saad has played for four different NHL teams since being drafted including the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Colorado Avalanche, and currently is playing for the St. Louis Blues.

In 12 seasons in the NHL Saad has totaled the following:

781 games played

227 goals

230 assists

457 points

31 power-play goals

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks

NHL All-Rookie Team

Vincent Trocheck

Vincent Trocheck was born on July 11, 1993, in Pittsburgh and played minor ice hockey for the Pittsburgh Hornets.

When Trocheck was 13 years old his family moved to Detroit where he played for the Detroit Little Caesars. In one season with the MWEHL team, he played in 44 games, totaled 46 points, 27 goals, and 19 assists.

Similar to Brandon Saad, Trocheck would be drafted by the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL Priority Draft at the age of 16. He would play four seasons with the Spirit totaling 236 games before in his fourth season he would also join the Plymouth Whalers for his final 28 games in his OHL career. While in the OHL Trocheck would play in 264 games, total 299 points,120 goals, and 179 assists.

Trocheck would be drafted 64th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Since entering the league in 2013 Trocheck has played for three different NHL teams, Florida Panthers, and Carolina Hurricanes, and is currently a member of the New York Rangers.

In the NHL Trocheck has so far:

Played in 637 games

Has 442 points

Scored 172 goals

Has 270 assists

Scored 47 power-play goals

R.J. Umberger

R.J. Umberger was born on May 3, 1982, in Pittsburgh and played in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (WPIHL) for his high school hockey career. Umberger played for the Plum Mustangs in 1997 and 1998 where in his sophomore season he would total 116 points in a total of 26 games. The Mustangs would go onto beat Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) in the WPIHL AAA League Championship off a R.J. Umberger winning goal. In 2012 Umberger was inducted into the Plum High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Umberger would attend Ohio State University where he played in 112 games, totaled 129 points, scored 58 goals, and had 71 assists. While at Ohio State Umberger would be drafted 16th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in the 1st round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Leaving Ohio State before his senior year Umberger decided to turn pro for the Canucks, but a deal wouldn’t be reached and Umberger would be forced to sit out the entire 2003-2004 season. On March 9, 2004 Umberger would be traded to the New York Rangers where he would not be for long as he would become a free agent.

On June 16, 2004 Umberger would be signed by the Philadelphia Flyers and see ice time in the AHL with the Philadelphia Phantoms where they would win the Calder Cup in 2005.

Umberger would play for the Flyers from his NHL debut on Nov. 22, 2005 until he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008 during the NHL Entry Draft. While playing for the Blue Jackets Umberger would net his first playoff career playoff goal against the Detroit Red Wings on April 16, 2009. On Sep. 21, 2011 Umberger would earn a five-year contact extension from the Blue Jackets.

In 2014 Umberger would be traded once again but this time to a place he got his NHL start, with the Philadelphia Flyers. The injury bug would get to Umberger and after two seasons the Flyers would buyout his contract. Umberger would sign with the Dallas Stars in 2017 but would be released during the pre-season. This would be Umberger’s final shot at the NHL.

Umberger would total:

779 games played

180 goals

212 assists

392 points

A +/- of -64

54 power play goals

Ryan Malone

Ryan Malone was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, 1979 and attended Upper St. Clair High School for two years where he would play hockey before moving and attending Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minnesota to continue his hockey career. Malone would join the United States Hockey League in his senior year with the Omaha Lancers while attending Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

In the 1999 NHL Entry Draft Ryan Malone would be drafted 115th overall in the 4th round by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite being drafted to the Penguins Malone would attend St. Cloud State University where he would play four seasons. Malone would finish his college career with 142 games played, 140 points, 56 goals, and 84 assists. Malone wouldn’t wait long as he would join the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for three games after his senior season at St. Clouds State University.

During his rookie season in 2003-2004 Malone would play in 81 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins scoring 22 goals and having 21 assists. The NHL would have a lockout in the 2004-2005 season which led Malone to play for the Blues Espoo of the SM-Liiga in Finland, Italy and Switzerland.

Malone would be back with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the lockout was finished and would play there until 2008. In 2008 the Tampa Bay Lightning would gain exclusive negotiation rights of Malone from the Penguins. The Lightning would not waste time after obtaining Malone because the day they got Malone they would sign him to a seven-year contract worth $31.5 million.

During the 2010 Olympics Malone would help the United States team win a silver medal.

Malone would be arrested on June 25, 2014, for DUI and cocaine possession. August 18, 2014, Malone would plead no contest to the charges. The Lightning would buyout Malone’s contract on June 25, 2014 making him an unrestricted free agent. Since Malone was from Pittsburgh and played for the Penguins he told his agent if the Philadelphia Flyers had an offer to not field it.

The New York Rangers would sign Malone on Sep. 11, 2014, to a one-year deal. Five months later Malone informed the Rangers he didn’t want to play professionally anymore and the Rangers put him on waivers where he would clear waivers and become a free agent.

In 2017 Malone attempted to make a comeback to professional hockey and earned a contract with the Minnesota Wild. He would join the Wild’s AHL affiliate for the 2017-2018 season only playing in 12 games before being released.

Malones career NHL stats include:

647 games played

179 goals

191 assists

370 points

+/- of -59

57 power-play goals

Gerry O’Flaherty

Gerry O’Flaherty was born on Aug. 31, 1950, in Pittsburgh. O’Flaherty’s family would move to Toronto where he would join the North York Rangers of the MTHL for the 1967-1968 seasons where he would play in 36 games, score 19 goals, and have 24 assists. From 1968-1970 O’Flaherty would play two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHA.

The Toronto Maple Leafs would draft O’Flaherty with the 36th pick in the 3rd round of the 1970 NHL Amateur Draft. O’Flaherty would play one season with the Maple Leafs before he was claimed by the Vancouver Canucks in 1972 during the NHL Intra-League Draft.

In the 1974-1975 season, O’Flaherty would score 25 goals marking the most by an American-born player. That record would later be broken by Tom Rowe when he scored 31 goals in the 1978-1979 season.

O’Flaherty career was short ending in 1979 at the age of 28, his career stats include:

438 games played

99 goals

95 assists

194 points

+/- of -32

6 power-play goals

Mike Richter

Mike Richter was born in Abington, Pennsylvania on Sep. 22, 1966 growing up in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. Richter attended Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania before moving to Lake Placid, New York where he graduated from Northwood School in 1985. Richter would also play hockey for the Wissahickon Skating Club.

In 1985 Richter would join the United States in the World Junior Championships before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison from 1985-1987. Richter would also be selected 28th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2nd round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft. In 1986 Richter would play once again for the United States in the World Junior Championships. He would also represent the United States in the World Championships and the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Richter would debut with the New York Rangers in 1989 in a playoff game. In Richter’s rookie season, he would play in 23 games totaling 12 wins, and 5 losses, having a .904 save percentage, and 3.00 goals against average.

Richter would play for the New York Rangers his whole career from 1987-2003. Richter’s historic run as the Rangers goalies ended with him being inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2008. He would also be named to the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Richter’s career stats include:

666 games played

2.89 goals against average

.904 save percentage

301 wins

258 losses

17,379 saves

24 shutouts

John Gibson

John Gibson was born in Pittsburgh on July 14, 1993, and attended Baldwin High School where he played for the Pittsburgh Hornets in the 16U AAA in the 2008-2009 season where he played in 17 games and had a 1.33 goals against average. In the 2009-2010 season, Gibson would play for the USNTDP Juniors, U.S. National U17 Team, and the U.S. National U18 Team.

Gibson would be drafted 39th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2nd round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Gibson committed to the University of Michigan to play college hockey but opted out to play in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers. In 2013 Gibson was selected for the United States team to represent the country in the Junior Ice Hockey Championship. During the Junior Ice Hockey Championship Gibson would tally a .955 save percentage and a 1.36 goals against average.

Debuting in the AHL for the Norfolk Admirals on April 19, 2013, Gibson would come in for 40 minutes (2 periods) of relief. Gibson would play in 45 games with 2.34 goals against average, a .919 save percentage, 21 wins, 17 losses, and 5 shutouts. Gibson would be called up to make his NHL debut on April 7, 2014, where he would make 18 saves on 18 shots earning a shutout and the win. Gibson would become the youngest player at 20 years and 297 days old to make NHL history in recording a shutout on his NHL debut.

Gibson has now played ten seasons with the Anaheim Ducks and is still currently the Ducks goaltender. In those ten seasons, Gibson has:

431 games played

2.83 goals against average

.912 save percentage

180 wins

180 losses

12,102 saves

24 shutouts

Bob Beers (Robert Beers)

Bob Beers was born on May 20, 1967, in Pittsburgh. In 1980 Beers played for the Buffalo Regals in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. The defensemen also played hockey for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Maine.

Beers would be selected 210th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 10th round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft.

From 1989 through 2000 Beer would bounce from the IHL, AHL, and NHL. Beers would play for not only the Bruins but also the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, and New York Islanders. At age 32 Beers helped the AHL Providence Bruins win a Calder Cup Championship in 1999.

Beers can currently be heard commentating on the Boston Bruins on the WBZ Bruins radio network. Beers also makes appearances as a commentator for NESN (New England Sports Network) and College Hockey broadcasts.

Beers NHL/AHL career stats include:

326 games played

39 goals

97 assists

136 points

+/- of -74

Sam Lafferty

Sam Lafferty was born in Holidaysburg, Pennsylvania on March 6, 1995 and attended Holidaysburg Area High School before moving to Massachusetts to attend Deerfield Academy. While at Deerfield Academy Lafferty played in 74 games where he scored 38 goals, had 57 assists, and a total of 95 points.

Lafferty would get drafted 113th overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 4th round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Even after he was drafted Lafferty decided to attend Brown University and play all four years while attending Brown. While at Brown Lafferty played in 124 games, scored 29 goals, had 50 assists, a total of 79 points, and a +/- of -28.

Joining the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins after his college career ended in March of 2018 Lafferty would score his first AHL goal against the Hershey Bears on April 3, 2018.

Debuting in the NHL with the Penguins on Oct. 8, 2019, Lafferty wouldn’t score his first goal until four days later. Lafferty’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins ended in 2022 when he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. Similar to the Penguins Lafferty’s time with the Blackhawks would end when quickly when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs where he currently plays.

Lafferty’s career stats so far are:

295 games played

40 goals

74 assists

114 points

+/- of -26

Mike Weber

Mike Weber was born on Dec. 16, 1987, in Pittsburgh and attended Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, Pennsylvania where he played for the Pittsburgh Junior B Penguins. Weber would join the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires for the 2003-2004 season and play with them for three seasons.

Weber would be drafted 57th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2nd round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Weber would be recalled multiple times from the AHL while playing for the Buffalo Sabres. Although Weber never fully stuck with the Sabres they still signed him to a two-year extension worth $1.9 million in 2011.

Improving in the 2012-2013 season Weber would earn himself a three-year extension worth $5 million. Weber would stay with the Sabres for four seasons without being sent back to the AHL, but in 2016 Weber would be traded to the Washington Capitals where they hoped the defenseman would help them make a push for the playoffs. After the Capitals failed to make the playoffs and Weber not even gained one point for the team he became a free agent.

Weber had a try-out contract for the St. Louis Blues but was released as the season was getting underway. Weber decided to sign a two-way try-out contract on Oct. 20, 2016, with the Iowa Wild. Weber used his veteran status as a way to become a leader for the Iowa Wild and earned the right to be a team captain. The Minnesota Wild gave Weber a two-way contract on Feb. 28, 2017.

After the 2016-2017 season, Weber would join the Swedish Hockey League and played for the Frölunda HC. Weber would be forced to retire after ten games due to a knee injury.

Weber didn’t let his injury deter him from his love of hockey as he would get an assistant coaching job with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL in 2018. Weber continued to coach and got his chance at coaching in the AHL with the Rochester Americans as an assistant coach in 2020.

Weber’s AHL/NHL career stats include:

588 gamed played

17 goals

87 assists

104 points

+/- of -22

954 penalty minutes

Local names in professional hockey include: