MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Swimmers took to the pool for the 11th annual Swim for a Cure at Penn State University of Harrisburg on Sunday.

The event helps to raise money for PSU Harrisburg’s Thon and was started by Holly Mckenna. She has swam hundreds of hours and hundreds of miles for cancer research. And over the last decade, she has raised more than $50,000 through Swim for a Cure.

This year, she raised more than $3,000 already and swam seven miles over eight hours on Sunday.

To learn more about Swim for a cure and how you can help, visit their website.