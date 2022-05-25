HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Big 33 game is just a few days away held annually on Memorial Day. The high school football all-star game pits the best players in Maryland against the top stars from Pennsylvania.

Reminder: there hasn’t been a single Super Bowl played without an alumni of the Big 33 game in it. Cincinatti Bengals WR Tyler Boyd was the Big 33 representative in this past Super Bowl.

Midstate Players on Team Pennsylvania

There are 10 players from the Midstate represented for Pennsylvania in the 2022 game.

Treyshawn Smith (DB) – Central York

Mario Easterly (WR) – Bishop McDevitt

Justin Cook (LB) – Harrisburg

Trenton Dunnick (TE) – Central York

Mehki Flowers (DB) – CD East

Anthony Ivey (WR) – Manheim Township

Carter Glassmyer (LB) – Central York

Ryan Russo (LB) – Bishop McDevitt

Joden Nelson (OL) – York

Ryan Brubaker (OL) – Cocalico

The game usually features some of the top players who will become stars in college. Team PA featuers a pair of incoming Penn State freshman in Manheim Township wide receiver Anthony Ivey and CD East defensive back Mehki Flowers.

Events over Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday, May 28 at 6 pm – The Big 33 Pep Rally

Sunday, May 29 at 12 pm – PSFCA East/West All Star Game – Small School

Sunday, May 29 at 3 pm – PSFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony

Sunday, May 29 at 6:30 pm – PSFCA East/West All Star Game – Large School

Sunday, May 29 at 7 pm – Join the Big 33 players, Cheerleaders and Buddies for the Big 33 Recognition Night in the Bishop McDevitt Auditorium

Monday, May 30 at 10:30 am – Fan Experience and Veterans Appreciation Day Begins (location of fan experience is in between the High School and Rocco Ortenzio Stadium)

Monday, May 30 at 12:30 pm – Gates open for 2022 Big 33 Classic

Monday, May 30 at 2:10 pm – Kickoff for 65th annual Big 33 Classic

More information on the Big 33 Classic can be found on the PSFCA Big 33 website by clicking here.