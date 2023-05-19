SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania is known for having some of the best track athletes in the nation. And they all met at Shippensburg University on Friday to kick of the PIAA District lll track and field championships.

And the event started off proving just that when Chambersburg sophomore JJ Kelly leaped 49’2″ in the Class 3A triple jump. It was far and away enough to win first place and broke his current school record.

The jump was enough to break the district meet record, however, it was not accepted by the meet because of wind assistance. But to Kelly, that wasn’t a big deal.

“It’s not disappointing. I’m going to come back next year and come get it. I definitely wanted it super bad. That was my motivation to go 49 (feet), I wanted to get the meet record. But things go how they go, I can’t change it. But I’ll come back next year and I’ll get it even more. I’ll go 51 (feet) here next year for it,” Kelly said.

Only a sophomore, the sky is the limit for Kelly. Plus, he has a chance to break a state record next week too.

“Just to keep looking at myself every meet hit the record and then hit the record again and just keep advancing feels good. It just shows that I’m a good athlete and I keep pushing myself,” he said.

It Class 3A girls shot put, Harrisburg Christian senior Ericka Jackson was the favorite to win the event and shined in her performance. Her throw of 40’5.5″ took first place. As a senior, finally reaching the pinnacle was indescribable.

“For anybody coming up, even if you get stuck, I got stuck about my sophomore year. So to finally be progressing again, I’m happy to be here,” Jackson said. “I know I have a lot more in me, but I couldn’t get to the right technique to get it, but I’m going to get it next week (at states).”

Christian School of York’s Luka Schroeder won the Class 2A boys long jump title. A native of Germany, Schroeder only started track to help him with another sport.

“I just wanted to stay fit. I want to go back to Germany and play soccer again so I just wanted to be in shape so I decided okay I’ll try track,” Schroeder said. “It feels nice. I thank my coach, I thank god that he brought me here. It’s just a nice feeling.”

There was one district record shattered on Thursday. Solanco’s Katie Urbine cleared 13’8″, which is a district record. She even cleared it on her first attempt, which surprised her.

“I just stood at the back of the runway and I just thanked god for giving me the opportunity and just being here today. To attend the meet record is such an honor and I love Mackenzie Horn and I’m so grateful to have now beat her record and be a champion. I’m just so grateful,” Urbine said.

The final day of the District lll track and field championship is Saturday. Live results from the district tournament can be found here.