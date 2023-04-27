(WHTM) – More than a dozen Nittany Lions will await the chance to live out their dreams of playing in the NFL. The next step in their journey is the 2023 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft in Kansas City will begin on Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. on abc27 with the first round, consisting of 31 picks. The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first round pick due to a tampering investigation.

On Friday, rounds two and three will be conducted and the final four rounds will be held on Saturday afternoon.

This year 13 Penn State football players participated in the program’s Pro Day with every NFL team attending, according to the university.

Leading the class is cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who many draft experts project to be selected midway through the first round.

The remaining class of Nittany Lions are expected to be drafted on either Friday or Saturday. If a player is not drafted, they can still sign as an NFL team as an undrafted free agent or pursue an alternative league to continue their professional football career.

Notable names for Penn State fans to follow include quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and wide receiver Parker Washington.

In alphabetical order, here are the 13 Nittany Lions who could hear their name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barney Amor, punter

Ji’Ayir Brown, safety

Sean Clifford, quarterback

P.J. Mustipher, defensive lineman

Jake Pinegar, kicker

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback

Juice Scruggs, offensive lineman

Chris Stoll, long snapper

Brenton Strange, tight end

Jonathan Sutherland, safety

Nick Tarburton, defensive lineman

Mitchell Tinsley, wide receiver

Parker Washington, wide receiver

Nittany Nation will update where each former Penn Stater is drafted or signed through the NFL Draft weekend in Kansas City.