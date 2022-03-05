(WHTM) – Many champions crowned at Cumberland Valley High School over the weekend.
Here’s a look at some of the winners from the Girls 2A District Championships:
50 Freestyle – Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs)
100 Backstroke – Katie Buehler (Boiling Springs)
100 Breaststroke – Kari Powell (Trinity)
200 IM – Sara Turner (East Pennsboro)
Team 400 Freestyle Relay – Boiling Springs
Boys 2A District Championships:
100 Breaststroke – Matthew Raudabaugh (Big Spring) *record
100 Butterfly – Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs)
50 Freestyle & 100 Freestyle – Jacob Wade (Susquehannock)
500 Freestyle & 200 Freestyle – Alex Seman (Harrisburg Academy)
Team 200 Freestyle Relay – Bishop McDevitt
Team 200 Medley Relay & Team 400 Freestyle Relay – Trinity
Overall 2A Champion – Bishop McDevitt