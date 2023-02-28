HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another year, another district championship for Lancaster Mennonite as the Blazers won their third straight Class 2A District lll title, defeating Antietam 57-44 on Tuesday night.

And it only gets better with each championship.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for like the whole year. And I mean we’re not done, but this obviously feels amazing,” said Lancaster senior center David Weaver.

So many coaches will say you can enjoy a championship for 24 hours and then get back to work, but Lancaster Mennonite is enjoying every moment the step on the floor.

“We moved the ball so well. I mean we had fun like crazy. Every single practice is a battle. When basketball is fun, it really becomes a lot easier,” said Lancaster Mennonite senior Camden Hurst.

Hurst had a game-high 19 points. He was a part of those other two titles, but this one he got to win with his brother Chase, a freshman starter on the team.

Lancaster Mennonite now heads to the state championship tournament beginning on Saturday Mar. 11th.