HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The best the Midstate can offer in tennis will be showcased all week in the 31st annual Metzger Open.

Hosted at Colonial Country Club, the Metzger Open will be underway from Wednesday to Sunday, and event organizer Craig Mathias is excited about the wealth of talent flocking in for cash prizes in this year’s open. The talent pool includes high level players from all over the country, including top seed Stefan Kozlov, who appeared in last year’s Wimbledon.

“Sunday I have University of Kentucky, Georgia, Southern Cal, James Madison,” Mathias said. “Our local favorite Holden Koons from York. He played three years at Madison number one.”

“I have a bunch of guys from Florida coming,” Mathias said. “It’s a well known national tournament which makes me really happy.”

“I think it’s the quality of the presentation and the fact that they know that they’re going to get good matches,” Mathias said. “Actually after 31 years word of mouth, certain respect is given to the players and I think they like that.”

Abc27 will have coverage all week from the Metzger Open.