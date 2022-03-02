HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history by scoring 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors at Hersheypark Arena. It set a single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association, and should stand the test of time.

The Warriors won that night over the New York Knicks 169-147.

Chamberlain set five other league records in that game including most free throws made. In fact, Chamberlain shot 28-for-32 from the foul stripe, a notable achievement as he made just 51.1 percent of his free throws over his career.

In 1961-62 season, Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points per game, and previously broke the leagues scoring record in December with 78 points.

The game almost lives in folklore as it was not televised, there is no video footage and there is only an audio recording from the fourth quarter. There are only a few photos from the game publicly available.

FILE – Unidentified fans and teammates rush onto the court to congratulate Philadelphia Warriors’ Wilt Chamberlain (13) in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored his 100th point against the New York Knicks in an NBA basketball game. Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the greatest scoring effort in NBA history — 36 field goals, 28 free throws, 100 points for Chamberlain, in the Warriors’ 169-147 win in a game played before about 4,000 people in Hershey. It might be the closest thing the NBA has to a single-game record that will never be broken. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

FILE – Wilt Chamberlain, of the Philadelphia Warriors, holds a sign reading “100” in the dressing room in Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962, after he scored 100 points, as the Warriors defeated the New York Knicks. Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of the greatest scoring effort in NBA history — 36 field goals, 28 free throws, 100 points for Chamberlain, in the Warriors’ 169-147 win in a game played before about 4,000 people in Hershey. It might be the closest thing the NBA has to a single-game record that will never be broken. (AP Photo/Paul Vathis, File)

In fact, those who have followed the story say that the NBA wasn’t even of much interest in that era and wasn’t receiving much national attention.

In January 2022, the 100-point game signed program, basketball and high-grade ticket stub were auctioned off in The MINT25 Auction. The lot sold for $137,521.20 on January 29th, 2022; the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

There is another ticket stub being auctioned off in Lelands’ Winter Class Auction, details on that can be found by clicking here. The current bid is $37,228 and the auction runs through March 12.

On the 50th anniversary, Giant Center opened an exhibit on the concourse highlighting Chamberlain’s accomplishment. That can be seen by attending any Hershey Bears game, concert or other event inside Giant Center.

