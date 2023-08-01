HARRIDBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – High school football is almost back, with heat acclimation set to start on Monday, and the local teams are being welcomed into the abc27 studio Tuesday through Thursday.
Follow along for live updates of the event.
by: Amber Williams
Posted:
Updated:
by: Amber Williams
Posted:
Updated:
HARRIDBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – High school football is almost back, with heat acclimation set to start on Monday, and the local teams are being welcomed into the abc27 studio Tuesday through Thursday.
Follow along for live updates of the event.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now