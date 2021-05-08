abc27 takes home regional award for outstanding journalism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 is celebrating its recent win for the Edward R. Murrow Award in its Sports Reporting category.

Sports Reporter Allie Berube and Photographer Anthony Durso won the regional award in covering the story of Hershey Bears fan, Dave Smith. Smith is a beloved fan of the Hershey Bears who creates canes out of broken hockey sticks for veterans in need. You can visit the original story by clicking here.

WHTM took home the award alongside fellow Nexstar stations WNCN in Raleigh, N.C., and WETM in Elmira, N.Y.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. received a total of 47 Edward R. Murrow Awards through 31 stations. Among them, 12 stations received multiple awards, in categories such as “Overall Excellence” and “Best Newscast.”

“Nexstar’s television stations annually produce and distribute over 270,000 hours of competitively unparalleled local stories that matter most to our viewers,” Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Broadcasting Division said. “Throughout its history, Nexstar has maintained an unwavering commitment to local news through the production of unique, relevant, and compelling content. We are extraordinarily proud of our strong standing in our local markets and appreciative of the recognition we’ve earned.”

This story is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.