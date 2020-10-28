AHL Announces Anticipated February Start Date for 2020-21 Season

(Hershey, PA-October 28, 2020)-The American Hockey League and the Hershey Bears have released the following statements regarding the 2020-21 season:

American Hockey League:

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.



The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined.



In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Hershey Bears

We continue to receive direction from the AHL’s Return to Play Task Force, and we will share additional information on the Bears upcoming season when available.

We will always prioritize the health and safety of our team members and fans as we develop our specific return to play plans.



Updates regarding the 2020-21 season will be shared via our social media channels and HersheyBears.com. We thank our loyal fans for their continued support.