AKRON, Oh. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators had a rough series against the Akron Rubber Ducks, walking away with only one win.

The Senators dropped the first three matches 4-3, 4-2 and 6-3, respectively, Tuesday-Thursday. The lone win of the series came on Friday when Harrisburg scraped up a 3-2 win.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Harrisburg got on the board first with a solo home run from Frankie Tostado in the seventh inning, waking Akron up. The Rubber Ducks scored two runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Harrisburg hit one in during the ninth to tie it up and force an extra inning. The Senators got their winning run in the top of the tenth.

Odalvi Javier earned the win for Harrisburg, pitching two innings with a 3.55 ERA. Javier has an undefeated 2-0 record for the season.

The final two games brought losses for Harrisburg again. The Senators fell 5-2 on Saturday and 5-1 yesterday.

The Senators are tied for last in the Eastern League Southwest for the second half of the season. Harrisburg is 5-7 as it enters its four-day break. The Senators return home on Friday to start a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Richmond is first in the Southwest with an 8-4 record.