All Pennsylvania Little League state, section tournaments canceled for 2020 season

Note: Little League PA District 14 Release

The Pennsylvania Association of District Administrators has cancelled all 2020 Pennsylvania Section and State level tournaments for all divisions of Little League. Leagues that were scheduled to host a section or state tournament in 2020 will be given the opportunity to host that tournament in 2021.

The Association took this action due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others makes it problematic to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.

Leagues will need to follow state and local authority guidelines as to when they will be able to resume activities. Little League has compiled the 2020 Season Resumption Guide (LittleLeague.org/SeasonResumption) to assist leagues in this process.

Each individual district in the state has the option to have a district tournament at the completion of their regular season, if feasible.

While it is disappointing, yet understandable, that these Little League Tournament opportunities no longer exist all PA District 14 Little League Programs remains fully committed to offering a baseball and softball program as soon as possible. The leagues continue to closely monitor the state and local reopening guidelines and continue planning activities to safely and responsibly provide a baseball / softball opportunity for the youth of our communities as soon as it is safe to do so.