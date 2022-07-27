Washington, D.C. (WHTM) — For the second summer in a row, the Hershey Bears will be looking for a new head coach. The Washington Capitals promoted Scott Allen to assistant coach Monday.

As the American Hockey League affiliate for the Caps, it was a natural progression for the former Bears head coach. Allen spent the past three seasons in Hershey, first as an assistant for two years and last season as head coach.

It was a disappointing season for the Bears, although they did make the Calder Cup Playoffs. Allen —officially a member of the capitals coaching staff now — spoke with the media Tuesday and shared why the decision to leave Hershey wasn’t an obvious one.

“Hershey is not an easy place to leave, that’s for sure,” Allen said. “It was such a great three years. The people are what make it what it is throughout that organization, even the fans.”

“Obviously it wasn’t the ideal season this past year, but when it’s all said and done I give thumbs up to the rest of my staff and what we were still able to accomplish.” Allen said. “Hershey, oh boy, it’s going to always have a special place.”

Once again, the Hershey Bears are already interviewing candidates and hope to have their new head coach by the end of the week.