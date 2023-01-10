ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Annville-Cleona boys basketball earned a gritty win over Northern Lebanon 39-30 at home on Monday night. The Dutchmen were locked in on defense, allowing only five points in the opening quarter as they maintained a double digit lead through the majority of the game.

Annville-Cleona was paced by Elisha Slabach who had a team-high ten points.

The Dutchmen take to the road on Thursday to face Columbia while Northern Lebanon jumps right back on the court with a home game against Lancaster Catholic on Tuesday.