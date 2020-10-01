Appeals court allows Pennsylvania to restrict crowd size

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily restored Pennsylvania’s pandemic restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, putting on hold a judge’s ruling that threw out statewide limits on crowd size.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf may once again enforce size limits on gatherings while it appeals the lower court order.

U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV in Pittsburgh, an appointee of President Donald Trump, had ruled against the state’s size limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings. Stickman’s Sept. 14 order prompted many Pennsylvania school districts to allow more fans in the stands at high school football games and other athletic contests.

It is unknown at this time what effect this may have on High School football this Friday night.