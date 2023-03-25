HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cedar Cliff Colts were just a few points away from the best season ever.

The 30-0 Cedar Cliff girls basketball team walked into the Giant Center Friday evening with a Mid Penn title, District III title, and a perfect record in hand. The only thing standing in their way for a state championship to cap it all off was Archbishop Carroll.

In a tight defensive battle that was back and forth for four quarters, the Patriots prevailed at the Giant Center Friday night, handing Cedar Cliff their first loss and only this season 43-37 in the 6A state championship game.

Alexis Eberz and Taylor Wilson led Archbishop Carroll with 12 points each, while Taylor Ferraro and Olivia Jones had nine points apiece for the Colts.