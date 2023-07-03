HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nothing says summer like baseball and fireworks. These local ballparks are offering fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day.
Clipper Magazine Stadium – home of the Lancaster Barnstormers
- Where: 650 N Prince St, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, 17603
- When: Tuesday, July 4 Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular. Gates open 5 p.m., game at 6 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets to the Barnstormers vs. Long Island Ducks range from $10 – $17
WellSpan Park – home of the York Revolution
- Where: 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York PA 17401
- When: Tuesday, July 4 Post-Game Fireworks spectacular. Game at 4:30 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets to the Revolution vs. Charleston Dirty Birds are $14 and up
- Details: Post-Game York Symphony Orchestra Performance, Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, Pre-Game Judgement Free Fun Zone
(No fireworks, but celebration) FNB Field – home of the Harrisburg Senators
- Where: Station Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17101
- When: Monday, July 3. Gates open 12 p.m., game at 1 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets to the Senators vs. Altoona Curve range from $13 – $41
- Details: There will be no fireworks because it is a day game.