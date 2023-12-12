YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – BAPS Motor Speedway will begin its 70th season on March 16 with the Tyson Fence Season Opener.

“We are looking forward to another successful season at BAPS Motor Speedway,” said general manager Kolten Gouse. “It was a pretty good 2023 season, and we are putting together what we hope is another good slate of events for next year.”

Gouse and BAPS Motor Speedway owner Scott Gobrecht will be commencing their ninth season as operators of the track.

The 2024 opening race will include the Super Sportsman, Late Models, Legends and an open practice. The race is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

Kenny Edkin won last season’s Tyson Fence Season Opener.

“There could be some surprises for fans in the area,” Gouse said. “We will see how things develop, but we look forward to providing family entertainment for people of all ages in 2024.”

Tickets for the race are now available to be purchased. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets purchased at the speedway office are BOGO.