MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 4 vs. 5 matchup in the district playoffs almost always figures to be a fun one, and Mechanicsburg and Warwick were determined to take the cake.

With the score tied at 39 in the final minute of the game, Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith ran the clock down to the final seconds before drawing the defense and finding Justin Bardo in the corner for the game-winning three pointer to give the Wildcats a stunning 42-39 win.

Warwick continually had the upper hand throughout the second half, holding as big as a seven point lead in the fourth quarter, but Smith erased that in a matter of seconds with back to back three pointers midway through the fourth to bring the Wildcats within one.

The Warriors pushed their lead back out to three, but Mechanicsburg was able to tie the game in the final two minutes with free throws, then Smith found Bardo for the winner.

You can check out postgame interviews with head coach Mike Gaffey, Justin Bardo and Josh Smith below.

Next up for the Wildcats is a District III 5A semifinal matchup with top seed Manheim Central at Doe Run Elementary School Monday, February 26 at 7 p.m.