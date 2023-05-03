LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a big night at Clipper Magazine Stadium as they celebrated the champs.

The Lancaster Barnstormers held opening ceremonies for their Atlantic League title last season. Fans were lined up at the gates hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Barnstormers championship tee shirts.

General Manager Mike Reynolds said they had nearly 5,000 tickets sold presale before walk ups, and Reynolds spoke about the community support before the night’s ceremonies.

“It feels really good,” Reynolds said. “These guys love playing in Lancaster. We’re fortunate that we have a really supportive community within Lancaster, Lancaster County.”

“One of the best places to play if you’re not going to be in affiliated ball, that’s what the guys tell me,” Reynolds said. “So it feels great to actually get them here, get them playing for a championship and actually winning a championship and to be able to give them a ring tonight on the field, it’s going to be a great moment.”

After all the pregame fanfare, Barnstormers fans were treated to a fireworks display in the form of Kelly Dugan launching a pair of bombs as the Barnstormers picked up their first win of the season in a 7-2 win over the York Revolution.